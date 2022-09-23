Got Fair questions? We got great answers

What is the mission of the Fort Bend County Fair?
Benefiting youth, promoting agriculture, supporting education.
Is the Fort Bend County Fair a charitable organization?
Yes, it is a Section 501(c)(3) non profit organization.
Where is the Fort Bend County Fair located?
It is located at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 SH 36 S in Rosenberg.
Is there a charge for parking?
No. Parking for the Fort Bend County Fair is absolutely free.
Is there wheelchair accessible parking on the fairgrounds?
Yes, there is plenty of wheelchair accessible parking in the front of the fairgrounds located near the main entrance.
What are the hours of the Fair?
The Fair Office is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 noon.Office hours are extended closer to fair time, please call the fair office for details. During the fair, hours will vary and can be viewed the fair schedule page.
How do I find an event on the fairgrounds?
Go online to fortbendcountyfair.com and click on “Events” for specific event details.
What are the prices for carnival rides? Pricing for the carnival vary daily.
Go online to fortbendcountyfair.com and click on “Events,” then “Attractions,” then “Carnival” for specific event details and coupons.
How do I become a volunteer?
Anyone interested in joining a committee may visit fortbendcountyfair.com, click on “Get Involved,” then click on “Committees” and view the committee descriptions and details on joining the team of volunteers.
Are there sponsorship opportunities?
Yes, visit fortbendcountyfair. com, click on “Get Involved,” then “Sponsors” to view the Sponsor booklet or call the fair office for more details at 281-342-6171.
