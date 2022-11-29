For the past 75 years, the US Marine Corps has served the less fortunate with toys during the holiday season through its Toys for Tots campaign. Last year the Fort Bend area Toys for Tots / Santa’s Exchange campaign allowed 26,580 toys to be delivered to 6, 316 children.
The campaign returns this year and is set to serve more than 5,000 registered children. This year’s supporting companies include The Molho Group, Inc / Jack Molho, First Colony Church of Christ, Santa’s Exchange, Sugar Land Exchange Club, Sugar Land Rotary Club, Fort Bend Exchange Club, Rosenberg Exchange Club and Classic Chevrolet.
On Dec. 3, The Legacy Ford Annual Toys for Tots Car Show will run from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Legacy Ford Rosenberg. The purpose is to collect toys for the Toys 4 Tots Foundation, so the entry fee is one unwrapped toy.
On Dec. 5, Republic Harley Davidson is partnering with Toys for Tots Fort Bend County for a Toys for Tots fun run at 12707 Southwest Freeway in Stafford.
Then on Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Greatwood MUD and LID directors will host Greatwood District’s Holiday Open House at Greatwood Golf Club, 6767 Greatwood Parkway. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras to take a photo with Santa and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
For more information about Toys for Tots, visit stafford-tx.toysfortots.org. To get involved with the Fort Bend Toys for Tots team, email fort.bend.tx@toysfortots.org.
