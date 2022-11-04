• Nina Struthers of Richmond has published 12 coloring books, including one that illustrates famous buildings in Fort Bend County. Her other book, The Runaway Hen, was inspired by her 20 years of raising chickens.
• Jennifer Frnka of Richmond is the author of Grandma’s Dancing Shoes, which focuses on family life and the love and fond memories that last through generations. The book is illustrated by artist Nina Struthers.
• Sheryl Pavlas Harris of Rosenberg is a poet whose works include My Truth and Inspiration, which focuses on her strong Christian faith and how it helped her overcome loss, grief and adversities. She will also show her book, Puzzles of My Life in Poetry.
• Russell Autrey of Galveston, a photographer, and Denise Adams of Fulshear, a writer, will be promoting their book The Bolivar Point Lighthouse, which showcases the Historic Bolivar Lighthouse. It turned 150 years old this year and needs a complete renovation. Part of the sales proceeds will be donated to restoring this beautiful Texas landmark. The duo also created the children’s book Penny and Percival Save Capt. Bolivar. Autrey, a lifetime professional and news photographer (he retired from the Fort Bend Herald newspaper after 20 years), lives in Port Bolivar and uses his photographic skills to record Gulf Coast shore life. Adams, is a weekly columnist for the Fort Bend Herald, occupying the Thursday editorial spot for the past 25 years. She’s a retired high-school journalism teacher who put into practice the word she learned first-hand at the newspaper — deadline.
• Elizabeth Marie of the Fort Bend area is an author, artist and illustrator who will feature several of her charming children’s books including An Eagle Soars and Leaving the Nest.
• Terry Golden, an ordained minister and police chaplain who is a member of the Fort Bend County Chaplain Association, will be showcasing his book Stories Behind the U.S. State Borders: How they were established and surveyed. The book includes maps and illustrations showing how the early surveyors eventually created the U.S. state borders.
• Sharon Collins of Houston will be featuring her book Becoming His Masterpiece: Fifty-two Devotional and Abstract Art Pairings to Encourage You on Your Lifelong Journey. She has served on the board of Interface-Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.
• Joy Saxton of Houston anchored a children’s show called “Kids TV Express” in Austin, Texas when she was 8 years old and continued for more than 10 years. She also implemented the movie-making school Joy Kids Studio in Houston, Texas, where kids learned how to direct, film and act in movies. Her children’s book series, Joy and the Far Away Lands are self-illustrated, and she will be promoting her new book Joy goes to Mexico.
• Julie Gianelloni Connor of Houston will be featuring her book Savoring the Camino de Santiago: It’s the Pilgrimage, Not the Hike, which is about making an ancient pilgrimage trail and the joy that she experienced during this venture. She also has a second book about international adoption, The Baby with Three Families, Two Countries, and One Promise: An International Adoption Story.
• Denise Bossarte of the Houston area will feature her novel Glamorous: A Grace Bishop Novel. She is an award-winning poet, writer, artist, and member of the Nonfiction Authors Association, the Texas Author Association, and the Writer’s League of Texas. She will also be promoting her book Thriving after Sexual Abuse.
• Linda Pietz, a textile artist, will be featuring several of her books, some of which she co-authored with her sister Noal including Knitting Rugs: 39 Traditional, Contemporary, Innovative Designs, Crochet Baskets: 36 Fun, Funky, & Colorful Projects for Every Room in the House and Crocheting Rugs: 40 Traditional, Contemporary, Innovative Designs. She has taught in many venues throughout the nation.
