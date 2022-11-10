George elected to 2nd term

Fort Bend County Judge KP George won a second term of office on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Trever Nehls by almost 8,000 votes.
George earned 51.57% of the vote in the November general election, or 126,828 votes.
Nehls, who resigned as Precinct 4 constable four years ago to run for sheriff, drew 48.43% of the votes, or 119,082.
A total of 245,910 voters cast ballots in the hotly contested race, 46.8% of all registered voters.
Right at 47.8% of registered voters cast ballots in the general election, which included federal, state and county elections.
“I am grateful for the coalition of support I received throughout the campaign from local leaders, organizations, and most importantly — the voters of our community — which is all proof that our accomplishments over the last four years have moved Fort Bend forward.” George said Wednesday morning.
“It is because of the community we have here in Fort Bend that we have been able to accomplish as much as we have — and why we will accomplish even more in the next four years.”
George earned more early votes than Nehls, but just barely. George garnered 88,036 early votes and another 9,615 votes by mail, while Nehls drew 86,753 early votes and 3,389 by mail.
George also did a better job of getting voters to the polls on Tuesday.
A total of 32,566 voters cast ballots on his behalf on Tuesday, compared to 28,940 for Nehls.
Nehls, already behind 1,283 in early voting and 2,837 in mail-in votes, simply couldn’t make up the deficit on Election Day.
He needed another 3,626 votes on Tuesday. George attribute his successful re-election campaign to the many accomplishments as county judge.
“We have made historic investments in public safety and emergency management. We will continue to lead Texas in our safety and disaster response programs,” he said. “We have led the initiative to expand high-speed broadband internet across Fort Bend. We will work to ensure everyone in our county has access to high-quality internet.”
He said the introduction of “Park and Ride” public transit options has been successful, and he said the service will be expanded to more areas of the county.
“We will continue the fight to end human trafficking — by increasing awareness, assisting victims, and holding perpetrators responsible,” he vowed. He said under his leadership the county put its young people to work with the Summer Youth Jobs programs.
“We will expand this program and empower our young people,” he said.
George said, under his leadership, the county brought high-tech employment opportunities to Fort Bend by attracting Amazon, Tesla, TikTok, Samsung, and more.
“We will attract more companies for more good jobs for Fort Bend residents,” he pledged.
He said he also will continue to tackle rising property taxes.
“As Fort Bend County grows, the need for property appraisal reform and relief has become stronger,” he said. “We will continue to work with local leaders to advocate for the state to fix these issues and provide relief to taxpayers.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.