The Fort Bend County Fair Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m.
The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.
The parade is back as part of the Fair’s festivities, which include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows.
The parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands.
Leading the parade will be the mayors of Fort Bend County — including the leaders of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more. Crowds as large as 20,000 spectators have lined the parade route in years past.
The parade begins at the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceeds west down US 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. “Generations of Champions” is this year’s fair and parade theme. Parade judges will be judging the following categories: Youth Civic, School, Commercial, Non-Profit, Queen, Trail riders, Car Clubs, Fort Bend County Fair Committees, businesses, politicians, cheerleader squads, boy scouts, and numerous organizations are expected to participate.
Live concerts, rodeo action, and access to food and shopping vendors are included with your gate admission and are all taking place at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
For more information or to purchase tickets to the fair, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.
