Kelsie Moody of Katy races to the black berry bushes at the start of the Texas Master Gardeners annual fruit tree/citrus tree sale on Saturday at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds. Shoppers began lining up for the sale around 7 a.m. and when the sale opened at 9 a.m., many of them dashed to areas where specific plants were located. The Master Gardeners handed out maps to the waiting shoppers to help them navigate through the maze of plants and trees. Moody also purchased a plumeria, mulberry and pomegranate plants.