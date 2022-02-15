Like many folks in Fort Bend County, Robert Barnard of Katy lost his fruit trees during the great freeze in February 2021. “I planted them 22 years ago and they had survived several freezes in the past, but the last freeze lasted too long and I lost them all,” he said. Barnard hoped to buy replacement lemon and orange trees at the Fort Bend County Master Gardener’s annual fruit-citrus tree sale on Saturday. But he showed up at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. — 30 minutes after the sale had started — and found everything had already been snapped up. “Oh well, I guess there’s always next year,” he said with a sigh as he made his way to his car. “Next year I’ll be sure to show up early.” Barnard will have to arrive at the fairgrounds next year before the sun comes up if he hopes to be among the 200 shoppers who left with the citrus and fruit trees they were hoping to buy. Many folks were in line by 7 a.m. Even showing up one hour before the sale begins reduces shoppers’ chances of getting everything they want. Lemon, orange, grapefruit, avocado and blackberry bushes were sold out within the first 15 minutes of the sale. Pear, peach, apple, pomegranate and plumeria trees were all gone by the 30-minute mark. Kelsie Moody of Katy was among the early arrivals and picked up all the plants she had on her list. She had to sprint, though. “It was crazy,” she recalled as she waited in line to pay for her purchases. “Everyone was running so I had to run, too, if I wanted to get anything!” She left with a blackberry bush, lemon tree and plumeria and pomegranate plants. Members of the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners handed out maps of the George Pavilion where the sale was held. The maps showed where each variety was located. Moody clutched her map in one hand and the handle of her wagon in the other as she dashed toward the blackberry bushes. She and her boyfriend will plant the bushes on the property she just purchased in Needville, she said. The annual sale always sells out quickly. Although the sale — the Master Gardeners’ largest fundraiser of the year — is held between 9 a.m. and noon, very rarely are there any plants left by 10 a.m. One reason the sale ended so quickly this year is because the great freeze of 2021 greatly reduced the number of fruit and citrus trees available for sale, said Barbara Brannon, chairwoman of the annual fundraiser. “This year we sold out faster than we ever have in the past, mostly because we didn’t have as many (plants) to sell as we had in years past,” she said. “We usually purchase about 20 of each variety but
Orange you glad you arrived early
Fruit, citrus tree sale sells out in 30 minutes
- BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY swilley@fbherald.com
