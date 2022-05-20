Governor Greg Abbott endorses Stan Kitzman For House District 85

Despite incumbent Phil Stephenson’s campaign claiming, in an email, he had the endorsement, on Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced his endorsement for Stan Kitzman for House District 85.
"Stan Kitzman served his country for 20 years in the Texas Army National Guard, so I know he will be a reliable partner as we work to secure our southern border," said Governor Abbott.
"He is also a charter member of the Waller County Republican Club, and a trustworthy warrior for the conservative cause. I urge everyone in House District 85 to join me in supporting Stan Kitzman for this critical runoff election.”
