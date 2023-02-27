Faith Lee performs Wednesday at rodeo

Faith Lee dreamed about performing as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and now, at 15 years old, her fantasy becomes a reality on Wednesday.
Lee, a Greatwood native, vividly remembers visiting the rodeo countless times when she was younger, hoping her name would be a part of the festivities.
Lee called Wednesday’s scheduled performance “a dream come true.”
“I remember going to the rodeo as a child with my elementary school and I never imagined I would be playing there, especially at the age of 15,” Lee said. “I consider it a real honor and privilege that I was selected to perform.”
Although her first time selected to perform, this won’t be Lee’s first rodeo outing.
Lee won second place in the rodeo’s Rodeo Rockstar competition when she was 10.
Lee will perform at the NRG Center in Hall E.
The center is located at 3 NRG Park.
She will play two sets from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.
“I will primarily play contemporary pop but I plan to mix in some country and maybe a few older songs that the crowd can get into,” Lee said. “I hope it will be exciting and fun for everyone.”
Despite her age, Lee is no stranger to huge-venue stages.
She was the youngest to perform in the Children’s Chorus of Houston Grand Opera’s The Little Prince when she was seven and performed the National Anthem at a Houston Astros game when she was 11.
For more information or to see upcoming performances, fans can visit http://faithleemusic.com/.
