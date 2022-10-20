Both Foster water polo teams are heading to the UIL Regional Tournament at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston following its doubleheader sweep over the 17-6A third-place place Cy Woods Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons opened the night at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium by remaining undefeated with a 22-2 victory over the Lady Cats.
Senior Dalia Kohn dominated the pool en route to a 13-1 halftime.
Foster was relentless in attacking the Cy Woods defense with many shots, either hitting the back of the net or the crossbar.
Kohn and Lola Trujillo scored seven goals each.
Emma Woods had four goals, Kinley Niles scored one of her three goals on a penalty shot and Connie Garcia scored one late.
Foster goalie Clara McKee was nearly perfect with 14 saves.
The boys mirrored the girls’ performance and defeated Cy Woods 24-6 to advance.
The Wildcats scored first, but it was all Falcons going forward.
Foster would return with a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach early.
Preston Acayan led the Falcons with eight goals, Kyle Den Herder and Elijah Molina had five each, and Dominic Brogna and Gabe Lucero added two each. Victor Maldonado and Connor Stevens each scored once.
Foster advances to the Region III-6A semifinals Saturday at Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium in Houston, 12550 B. Windfern Road.
The girls and boys will play Round Rock Westwood.
Foster girls begin at 9 a.m., followed by the boys at noon.
If Foster wins, the girls will play in the regional final at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m.
The girls would play the winner of Cypress Creek and Round Rock and the boys would play the winner of Cypress Creek and Austin.
The regional winners will move on to the state tournament at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio on Oct. 29.
The girls make their second trip to the state round of 16 following this spring’s TISCA state tournament.
The boys will seek their second final four appearance in four years.
