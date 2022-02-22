CYPRESS — Texas’ best high school wrestlers were decided at Katy’s Berry Center Saturday as Foster’s Madison Canales took home the gold medal and Fulshear’s Seth Smith won his second-straight bronze.

Canales had one goal for the 2022 season after earning the bronze as a freshman: to win a gold medal and bring Foster High School a state title. As a sophomore, Canales became Texas’ best 5A female high school wrestler at 128-pounds after defeating Frisco’s Belen Rios in the third period.

Although she expected to leave the Berry Center with the gold, a wave of emotions hit Canales when the referee’s hand hit the mat.

“I’ve been envisioning this moment for so long,” Canales said. “I’ve worked so hard for this and to see it happen is just surreal. I couldn’t believe it. It was an exciting moment. It’s the hours of hard work and dedication paying off.”

Canales earned her way to the finals by defeating El Paso Austin junior Mattison Goss earlier in the morning.

Foster Head Coach Scott Kimball joined Canales’ excitement and looks forward to improving her skills and going for a threepeat while still at Foster.

“We knew we would be in this situation and she continues to put in the work since last year,” Kimball said. “There were things that didn’t work last year and this girl just doesn’t stop. She’s a great kid with a phenomenal work ethic and she deserves it over anyone we’ve ever had.”

Canales is more than ready to return to the mats and make history alongside her coach.

“Last year, I got bronze and that’s not what I wanted,” Canales said. “It made me work harder during practice and keep on moving. I want to see state as three-time champion and want to be a national champion again in the summer and eventually be on the world team.”

Fulshear’s Seth Smith earned third-place honors in the 5A boys’ 220-pound division after defeating Dripping Springs’ Grant Clamo via sudden victory. Known as the Chargers’ native Viking, the junior had a warrior mentality against a familiar foe. Clamo defeated Smith in the state quarterfinals, and Smith was down 5-3 early the rematch.

Smith rallied and secured a pair of takedowns and the pin to earn his second medal.

“After I lost to him earlier, I knew I had to go through six or so more guys that were just as good to make the top three,” Smith said. “It was a lot of emotions going on after I lost and I used it all and built off it to be where I am at now.”

Clamo suffered just his fourth defeat in 57 matches.

Foster’s Taylor Rich was scheduled to be in the bronze medal match for the girls’ 185 division but injuries derailed her chances, Kimball said. The senior won sixth-place as a result in the 5A girls 185-pound division.

Fulshear’s Noah Santos missed out on the podium after losing to Dripping Springs’ Hagen Shipley earlier in the morning.

Day 1

On the first day of the state tournament, Foster’s Madison Canales was undefeated after two matches in the girls’ 128-pound division. Canales defeated Austin Anderson’s Jennifer Jacobson by fall (1:58) and Lubbock Cooper’s Zoe Bennett by technical fall (18-2).

Senior Taylor Rich rebounded from a second-round loss to PSJA Memorial’s Lorena Torres (fall, 2:31), winning over Scarlett Snodgrass of Georgetown by fall (4:16). Kera Akanga (95) and Jeannie Hawkins (102) both exited the tournament after two matches.

Akanga lost to Victoria East’s Larissa Velazquez (fall, 2:37) and Dallas Wilson’s Maya Alvarez (fall,2:16). Hawkins lost to Amarillo Caprock’s Victoria Baldivia (fall, 2:10) and Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno (fall, 2:11). In the boys’ tournament, Fulshear had both wrestlers still alive.

Noah Santos lost his opening round match in the 5A boys’ 126-pound division to Canyon Randall’s Aidan Medina by fall (3:40). But Santos rebounded with decision wins over Frisco Lone Star’s Janick Schwab (6-5) and Corpus Christi King entry Damien De Leon (4-1). Seth Smith lost his second match in the boys’ 220-pound division to Dripping Springs’ Grant Clarno by decision (10-5).

Smith won his opening match over El Paso Del Valle’s Ernest Bencomo (5-4) and his third match over McAllen’s Aaron Gonzalez by decision (6-2). Foster senior Joshua Martinez bowed out of the 5A boys’ 220-pound division following losses to Lubbock’s Keagan Davis by fall (1:09) and McAllen’s Aaron Gonzalez by major decision (17-9).

For Lamar Consolidated, Jason McCullough exited the 5A boys’ 195-pound division after two matches. In the opening round by technical fall, McCullough lost to Region IV-5A champion Alec Rill of Dripping Springs (19-3). He lost in a second match to El Paso Bel Air’s Elijah Ramirez by a major decision, 15-5.