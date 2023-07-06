HOUSTON — Oday Bara was uncertain if his wrestling dreams would ever come true, but for this Foster High School graduate, the dream is just beginning as the three-time tag team champion.
Known by his wrestling persona, Father Oday, Bara is the inspirational leader and mouthpiece of The 8th Day faction in the Texas independent scene.
Before adopting the wrestling identity, he was simply Oday Bara, a child of Jordanian-born immigrants who settled in Houston in the 1990s.
The family later relocated to Richmond, where the diverse population of Fort Bend County facilitated their assimilation.
“I have had a lot of memories, friends and family here,” Bara said. “It’s a very big part of my life. I am very proud of my heritage and culture and growing up in such a loving household and diverse community. I grew up with many people of Arabic descent, so it was easy to accumulate here. This is my home.”
While growing up in Richmond, Bara and his brother would clandestinely navigate their parents’ house in search of television so they could watch Monday Night Raw, despite their parents’ disapproval.
During visits to Jordan to see relatives, Bara and his brother would eagerly await the Thursday night reruns at 2 a.m. to catch the two-hour program.
Bara idolized wrestlers Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and CM Punk due to their similar size and stature.
Larger individuals like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena have traditionally dominated wrestling.
However, witnessing smaller athletes achieve world championships instilled in Bara the belief that he could pursue the same path.
“I saw a lot of myself in them,” Bara said. “They all have the essence of an underdog. I felt like I related a lot to them. They weren’t six-foot-five, 250-pound wrestlers who were super jacked.”
With these thoughts in mind, Bara decided to try out for the wrestling program at Foster High School under the guidance of then head coach Jeff Rayome.
As a Falcon, Bara made multiple appearances at regionals in the 152-pound and 132-pound weight classes. He also participated in cross country and debate, contributing to his cardiovascular endurance and public speaking skills.
After graduating, Bara pursued his dream at the Reality of Wrestling school in Texas City, led by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
However, a severe injury nearly derailed his career before it began.
“I first started training in 2019 and had a couple of matches, but I got a really bad concussion,” Bara said. “I was only supposed to be out for a few weeks, but unfortunately, I have an autoimmune disease and because of that, it caused more complications.”
Bara’s condition resulted in chronic inflammation, forcing him to stay away from the ring for 13 months.
“Most of my joints were so stiff that I couldn’t move my body,” Bara said. “I was just in constant pain. I remember being stuck in bed for four or five months and couldn’t move. It was among the hardest and darkest moments of my life.”
While family doctors advised him to quit wrestling, a second opinion allowed Bara to return with even greater motivation.
Upon his comeback with New Texas Pro Wrestling, based in Houston, Bara was able to incorporate his personal experience into his on-screen persona.
“It’s more of a lifestyle than a character,” Bara said. “I feel like it is just an extension of myself. I struggled to find hope during those painful times and was stuck in my thoughts. I knew I would return, reinvent myself, and stick out, so The 8th Day was born. It takes you from some of the darkest moments into the light.”
Fans and colleagues regard New Texas Pro as one of the premier independent wrestling promotions in the country, so the opportunity was undeniable.
To Bara, The 8th Day represents a fresh start and transformation.
“It symbolizes a day beyond the constraints of the seven-day week,” Bara said. “It represents a new chapter in your life. During those months in bed, I yearned for a fresh beginning and a rebirth. It’s what I want for myself and others.”
However, fans at the Houston Premier Arena and online perceive Father Oday and the group not as righteous but rather as obnoxious and preachy, leading to some of the loudest boos in New Texas.
Bara, who was not ready to wrestle, used his debate skills to instruct his “followers” to distribute pamphlets detailing his message to bring hope and promote love and peace to the audience, even when fans are unreceptive.
“I’ve always seen myself as a good guy, but sometimes people fear what they don’t understand,” Bara said. “I believe I’m not doing anything wrong. That’s why I emphasize the fans so much because I need them to believe. The 8th Day guided me through those difficult times, and I want to share that with the world.”
Initially alone, Bara was soon joined by another trainee, a powerhouse named Tracey Moore, who transformed into Brother Tracey to become his tag team partner.
The duo elicited intense responses from the crowd, with Oday adding new members like Holy Roger and veteran wrestler Shawn Hendrix to the faction.
Now a prominent act for New Texas Pro, The 8th Day has enjoyed three reigns as the promotion’s tag team champions—an achievement Bara never thought possible, especially in his first match back.
Their first reign began on Aug. 27, 2022, almost bringing Bara to tears upon their victory.
“Being placed in that position was initially nerve-racking, but it signaled that the company trusts me,” Bara said. “We were entrusted with carrying those titles, and it meant a lot to me. I can never repay that trust. It boosted our confidence, and we began to believe in ourselves.”
Supporting Bara on his journey to championship glory was Kiefer Bartek, the promoter of New Texas Pro Wrestling.
Bartek, a wrestler himself, recognized Bara’s determination to excel, which became impossible to ignore.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Oday,” Bartek said. “He works diligently, possesses creativity, and constantly pushes himself to grow both as a person and as a wrestler. He is one of the brightest talents at New Texas Pro and has the potential to reach new heights in this industry.”
While Bara remains hopeful for a television opportunity, he derives more satisfaction from the journey than the destination.
