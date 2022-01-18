Spirits were high this past week at the Fort Worth Convention Center for the 2022 UIL Spirit State Championships.
Fort Bend area cheer programs competed in the 2022 UIL Spirit State Championship and it was a banner weekend for Lamar Consolidated ISD programs.
Foster, Fulshear and George Ranch all finished in the top 10 in the respective divisions.
“That is by far the best showing LCISD has had to date,” LCISD athletic director Nikki Nelson said.
“It also reflects the hard work, dedication and drive of our cheerleaders and their coaches.
“The coaches took a different approach this year and the results speak for themselves, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Foster was seventh after the finals in the co-ed event with 76.75 points. The Falcons averaged 43.3 points between fight song and band chant, the second third highest among teams, and 36.4 points in crowd leading.
“Coach Gamel and I could not be more proud of our student-athletes and this year’s competition team,” Vickery said “As for the program, it’s a step forward. We have made it to the finals before in the 5A division but top 10 is an all-time best.”
On Thursday, Foster competed in the co-ed division for the first time in program history and earned its ticket to the finals.
“Adding male athletes this year was a new adventure which paid off in multiple ways,” Vickery said. “The co-ed division is exceedingly tough, but the incorporation of more challenging stunts refreshed our perspective.
“All of our male athletes compete in other sports on campus making them competitive by nature. That drive to compete coupled with the incredible talent of our female athletes made for a decent showing in our initial run in this division.”
George Ranch was second overall after Class 6A-Division II prelims with 210.1 points on Saturday.
“The experience at state was exciting and a chance for the team to show off the hard work and dedication they have put in this year,” George Ranch head coach Kyra Thomas said.
“After all the practices and time devoted to learning these routines, this team came together and demonstrated that they were one of the best in the state.”
It was a truly special moment for the Longhorns to earn a spot in the finals.
“The team gathered as a group and were overcome with joy and excitement,” Thomas said.
“To hear our name called was the realization of a dream come true for many of these girls.”
It was the first trip to the finals in program history.
“We are making history at George Ranch, showing that anything is possible when you come together, work hard and perform as a team,” Thomas said
The Longhorns had one of the top scores entering the finals in the crowd-leading chant (79.1) along with strong showings in the fight song (73.8) and band chant (57.2).
“For our seniors, this was a fitting send-off rewarding their hard work and effort,” Thomas said. “And for our returning cheerleaders, it’s just the beginning as we hope to do even better at next year’s competition.”
George Ranch finished seventh in the finals with a score of 85.5 points that included a 46.6 score from the fight song/band chant and 38.9 score from crowd-leading.
Fulshear was sixth in the finals, earning an average score of 43.4 for fight song/band chant, 45.45 score of crowd leading for a final score of 88.85.
“This year’s experience at state was different than Fulshear had ever experienced,” Fulshear head coach Tara Smith said.
“This year was different, this was the year we were going to put Fulshear on the cheer map. No one knew who Fulshear was and I kept reminding the girls they will know who we are after today.”
The Chargers were put on the map Friday with their first trip to the finals in the Class 5A Division II state championship.
“When we heard Fulshear’s name there were instant screams, tears of joy and excitement,” Fulshear head coach Tara Smith said. “All of our parents and friends were there with us when we found out and it was a moment these girls will never forget.
“We set out to make history and that is what we did.”
The Chargers were behind only Crandall (95.30), Alamo Heights (93.2), Katy Jordan (92.95) and Marble Falls (91.45).
The result came after a late change due to an injury, but the Chargers were still able to come through.
“We had a girl get injured the Tuesday before state and we had to find someone to fill in last minute,” Smith said.
“This team didn’t skip a beat, the girl who filled in learned the material in two hours and they all came together to make sure everyone was ready.”
Fulshear has come a long way from last year and it has been hard work for the Chargers.
“A team coming from 32nd the year before to 6th place is something that isn’t given, it’s earned,” Smith said. “These girls showed dedication and came together as a team to be in the top 10 in the state.
“We are Fulshear and this is just the beginning for us.”
This year marks the first event that all six LCISD programs were at the state meet.
Randle was not eligible to compete, but the Lions traveled to Fort Worth to observe the state competition in preparation for joining in 2023.
“I love that UIL is including cheer in the slate of competitors,” Nelson said.
“Our LCISD cheerleaders are amazing athletes and deserve to be recognized as such.”
Among the other results from the state meet: In the co-ed division, Foster was seventh after the prelims earning 187.45 points. The Falcons had 71.25 points in the fight song event, 53.3 points in the band chant and 62.9 points in the crowd-leading event.
In Class 6A Division I, Travis was 23rd with a prelim score of 183.35.
In Class 6A Division II, Clements was 28th in the prelims with 172.25 points. Dulles was 45th (149.3) and Elkins was 47th (145.6).
Terry finished 53rd with 139.1 points in the Class 5A Division I preliminaries.
Kempner was 52nd in the prelims with 139.45 points and Hightower was 56th overall with 132.6 points.
In Class 5A-Division II, Fulshear was eighth after preliminaries with 202.5 points. Lamar Consolidated was 22nd with 189.3 points. Willowridge was 53rd with 130.55 points.
Needville was 25th with 160.3 preliminary points in Class 4A-Division I, and Stafford was 42nd overall with 137.05 points.
In Class 3A-Division II, East Bernard finished 23rd overall in the preliminaries with an opening-round score of 167.4 points. Brazos was 39th with 148.8 points.
