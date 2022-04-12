The following are the Fort Bend area softball results for Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9:
Friday, April 8, 2022
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 6, Dulles 1
The Lady Panthers collected a road win at Dulles Friday, 6-1. Ridge Point’s Grace Janik hit a home run, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Alexandria Rezac hit two doubles.
Bailey Gray allowed one unearned run on five hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
For Dulles, Kellan Ton was 3-for-4 with a run scored in the lead-off spot. Maya Salinas and Faith Martin each collected a hit.
Makayla Wolfe (5 IP) and Olivia Gould (2 IP) combined to allow six earned run on 10 hits.
Elkins 19, Clements 2
The Lady Knights scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to end Friday’s game against Elkins with a 19-2 win.
Madison Lenton was 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and four RBIs. Mia Wong was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Jenna Tansiongco drove in four runs, she also allowed two earned runs on two hits over four innings.
For Clements, Maddox Darnell hit a double, and Travis hit a triple. Kiana Travis (1.0 IP) and McKinley Lanard (2 IP) allowed nine earned runs on 12 hits over 3 2/3 innings.
George Ranch 11, Austin 1
The Longhorns earned a run-rule victory Friday against Austin, 11-1. Mariah Garner was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Macie Burks and Karriauhn Deas collected doubles. Kate Dolan scored three runs and drove in three runs.
George Ranch collected eight stolen bases, including two from Deas.
Nora Thompson allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings, striking out five.
For Austin, Alyssa Carter was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Ashlee Cook was 1-for-2 with a run driven in.
Zoey Zamora allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Travis 16, Bush 1
The Lady Tigers collected a 16-1 win at home Friday. Kennedy Clark was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ariel Kowalewski scored three runs. Lauryn Garza collected three walks.
Maddie Morris allowed one unearned run on one hit over three innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Bush’s Escobar drove in the Lady Broncos’ lone run.
District 24-5A
Foster 18, Marshall 0
The Lady Falcons scored 14 runs in the first inning in an 18-0 win over Marshall Friday in Missouri City.
Ripley Welker was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks. Ella McDowell and Mickayla Tosch each drove in three runs. T Smith and M King drove in two runs. Alina Satcher (2 IP) and Peyton Welker (1 IP) combined to strike out nine batters over three innings while walking one.
Fulshear 15, Hightower 0
The Chargers collected seven extra-base hits in a 15-0 win over Hightower Friday.
Fulshear’s Elizabeth Baylor collected a double and a triple. Alanna Routte hit two doubles, Gabby Castillo hit two triples, and Emma Hagemann collected a double. Castillo was 3-for-3 in the lead-off spot.
Routte allowed one hit over three innings, striking out seven and walking none.
For Hightower, Asia Thompson collected a hit.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Willowridge, 6:30 p.m.
Terry 16, Kempner 11
The Lady Rangers won an explosive game with Kempner Friday, 16-11. The two teams combined for 26 hits in Rosenberg. Bianca Hernandez was 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and seven RBIs.
Patti Hayden was 3-for-4, while Giselle Villarreal scored four runs and Kaylee Guerra scored three runs.
Olivia Gonzales allowed five earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking two.
Kempner’s Samantha Shelander hit a home run and drove in three runs. Paris Ferguson collected two hits, including a double with three RBIs. Heaven Ferguson was 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the lead-off spot.
Sophie Kocich allowed three earned runs on 14 this over six innings, striking out two and walking three.
District 25-4A
Needville 6, Brazosport 1
The Lady Jays pulled away late against Brazosport Friday for a 6-1 road win. Jess Gregory, Bree Winkelman, Shelby Kaack and Camryn Frick collected hits. Gregory hit a double. The Lady Jays collected six stolen bases.
Makala Smith allowed one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking one.
Stafford 16, Stafford 0
The Lady Spartans lost a home game Friday against Sweeny, 16-0. Izabella Morales collected a hit and stolen base. Quest Boniaby collected a walk.
District 24-3A
Brazos 7, Hitchcock 0
The Cougarettes earned a 7-0 road win Friday at Hitchcock. Brazos improved to 5-4 in district play.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Fort Bend Christian 10, The Woodlands Christian 3
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second inning en route to a 10-3 victory. Hadley Hodge was 3-for-4, including a double with two runs scored and two RBIs. Victoria Harrison was 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Avery Hodge allowed three earned runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
District 24-5A
Fulshear 15, Willowridge 0
The Chargers’ Rylie Holder no-hit Willowridge in a 15-0 win over Fulshear on Saturday in Houston. She struck out seven and walked one. Holder was 3-for-3 at the plate, while Jonna Eckerd was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Kendall Lippold was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Angleton 11, Lamar Consolidated 1
The Lady Mustangs lost a road game at Angleton Saturday, 11-1; Aubree Jones and Holly Lock each collected two hits. Lock allowed four earned runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking five.
Terry 15, Hightower 1
The Lady Rangers earned a 15-1 win at Hightower on Saturday. Giselle Villarreal, Sierra Perez and Lexi Guerrero each collected three hits. Guerrero and Villarreal each collected two doubles. Olivia Edwards hit a triple and one RBI.
Olivia Gonzales allowed one earned run on six hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
For Hightower, Adriauna Coleman and Montia Cuba each collected triples.
Kempner-Marshall
No info.
