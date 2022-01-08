The following are the soccer results from Saturday, January, 9: 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

George Ranch 64, Austin 59

Travis 53, Bush 51

Elkins 66, Clements 39

Ridge Point 63, Dulles 39

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Elkins 35, Clements 20

Dulles 57, Ridge Point 36

Austin 60, George Ranch 54

Travis 61, Bush 49

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Austin 4, George Ranch 3

Clear Falls 1, Bush 0

Paetow 1, Clements 0

Dulles 2, Goose Creek Memorial 2

Seven Lakes 3, Fulshear 0

Hightower 2, South Houston 1

Kempner 1, Texas City 0

Alief Hastings 2, Lamar Consolidated 0

Klein Oak (W), Terry (L)

Ridge Point 2, Morton Ranch 1

Needville (4), Columbia 3 (5-4)

Stafford 5, Sweeny 1

College Park 3, Willowridge 1

Foster-Dayton, canceled

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Clements 1, Tyler Legacy 1

Angleton 1, Elkins 0

Foster 1, Port Neches-Groves 0

Fulshear 0, Houston Heights 0

Cinco Ranch 1, Travis 0

Travis at College Station Classic, TBA

Hardin-Jefferson 2, Needville 1

George Ranch-West Brook, Canceled

Kempner at Greater Houston Cup (?)

