The following are the soccer results from Saturday, January, 9:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
George Ranch 64, Austin 59
Travis 53, Bush 51
Elkins 66, Clements 39
Ridge Point 63, Dulles 39
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Elkins 35, Clements 20
Dulles 57, Ridge Point 36
Austin 60, George Ranch 54
Travis 61, Bush 49
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Austin 4, George Ranch 3
Clear Falls 1, Bush 0
Paetow 1, Clements 0
Dulles 2, Goose Creek Memorial 2
Seven Lakes 3, Fulshear 0
Hightower 2, South Houston 1
Kempner 1, Texas City 0
Alief Hastings 2, Lamar Consolidated 0
Klein Oak (W), Terry (L)
Ridge Point 2, Morton Ranch 1
Needville (4), Columbia 3 (5-4)
Stafford 5, Sweeny 1
College Park 3, Willowridge 1
Foster-Dayton, canceled
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Clements 1, Tyler Legacy 1
Angleton 1, Elkins 0
Foster 1, Port Neches-Groves 0
Fulshear 0, Houston Heights 0
Cinco Ranch 1, Travis 0
Travis at College Station Classic, TBA
Hardin-Jefferson 2, Needville 1
George Ranch-West Brook, Canceled
Kempner at Greater Houston Cup (?)
