Fabian Rojas Jr. was at home enjoying his vacation the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when his wife told him a plane had just slammed into one of the World Trade Center towers.
Like millions of Americans, the New York City police sergeant figured it was a tragic accident. But when another jetliner crashed into the second tower minutes later, Rojas knew he was needed back at the station house.
“I figured the first plane crashed because the pilot lost control or there was a mechanical malfunction or something,” the retired sergeant told those gathered at the Fort Bend County courthouse in Richmond on Friday for a 9/11 remembrance. “But when the second plane crashed, I knew it was the act of terrorists. I knew our country was being attacked.”
Rojas, who moved to Fort Bend County after he retired in 2002, said he started to put on his uniform but his wife stopped him. “She was scared,” Rojas recalled.
“She said, ‘You can’t go, it’s too dangerous.’ But I told her, this is a terrorist attack, I have to go, it’s my job and they need me.”
Rojas spent the next four months at Ground Zero, helping to supervise security and search and rescue operations. After a week at the site, he and his officers turned their attention to searching for bodies — including 343 New York City firefighters, 37 officers with the Port Authority and 23 of his fellow NYC police officers.
“We lost a lot of good people that day, a lot of hardworking, dedicated public servants,” he said. “And we’ve lost more since then, because of illnesses — breathing in that toxic dust at Ground Zero.”
Rojas was recognized at Friday’s 911 Remembrance ceremony, hosted by Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
“We come together to honor the victims, the survivors, the families who lost loved ones, and the members of the 9/11 community — including first responders, rescue, recovery, and relief workers, and the families of those who have died from 9/11 illnesses,” George said, adding that Americans should never forget the heroic sacrifice first responders made that day 21 years ago.
County commissioners proclaimed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Fabian R. Rojas Jr. Day in Fort Bend County.
“His selfless public service was integral during one of America’s darkest hours,” the proclamation states. The proclamation also commended all first responders.
“Fort Bend County publicly salutes the service of our law enforcement community,” the proclamation states.
Rojas, who on Friday wore a ball cap emblazoned with “Ground Zero” and “9-11” and a shirt with “Gone But Not Forgotten” printed over the right breast, remembers arriving at the police station on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“What are you doing here, you’re supposed to be on vacation,” his chief asked him. “I said, this is a terrorist attack, all hands on deck, and he said OK.”
He said he awoke each morning at 2 a.m. so that he could be at Ground Zero by 4 a.m. He said he worked 16-18 hours a day during the four months at the site with no days off.
“It was real hard, brutal,” he recalled. “The Twin Towers were rubble. It looked like a war zone, and we felt like we were working in a war zone.”
Several weeks after the attack, city officials told workers at Ground Zero they no longer needed to wear mask. He said the masks, which were not adequate to keep the dust out of workers’ lungs, at least provided some protection.
“We had masks, but they weren’t the right kind, but it was some kind of protection” he recalled. “I could still see dust in the air and I told them, this isn’t fog and this isn’t London so I’m keeping my mask on.”
He said many workers did not and they later suffered debilitating lung infections and other illnesses. Many succumbed from their exposure to the toxic dust, he said. He figures the dust is what led to his wife’s fatal brain tumor.
“Every day I would come home and she would wash my uniform and it was always covered with that toxic dust. She would handle it, launder it and have it ready for me to wear to work the next day. And she wasn’t wearing a mask when she handled my uniform. I wore a mask when I was around the dust but she didn’t. She wasn’t at Ground Zero. We didn’t think she needed to wear a mask.”
She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016 and died in 2018, he said. Rojas said he believes he also suffers from coming into contact with the toxic dust. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer four months ago, which he believes has been successfully treated.
Rojas said he was honored and humbled by the recognition he received Friday and honored to represent all law enforcement and first responders. His children, including a son who also became a NYC police officer, attended the ceremony with their dad.
He said he regularly returns to New York City to attend 9-11 tributes and to “remember the men and women who were there and made the ultimate sacrifice” on Sept. 11, 2001.
“They’re the real heroes,” Rojas said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice and we should always remember them. We should never forget what they did.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.