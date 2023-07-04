Fort Bend County Fair releases musical lineup

On Thursday, the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo Association announced the six musical acts to entertain and energize the community later this fall. Residents and guests can plan to see their favorite artists perform at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.
This year, the fair’s most notable acts include famous country star Tracy Byrd and Grammy-winning swing band Asleep at the Wheel. Byrd, who performs on Oct. 7, has released numerous award-nominated albums throughout his two-decade career. Some of his No. 1 hits include “Holdin’ Heaven,” “Watermelon Crawl,” and “The Keeper of the Stars.” Asleep at the Wheel was formed in 1970 and has won 10 Grammys throughout an illustrious career. Popular songs include “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read,” “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,” and “Route 66.”
Jennifer Williams, president of the Fort Bend County Fair Association, and Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Fair, spoke excitedly about the 2023 lineup.
“Here at the Fort Bend County Fair, with the artists we bring, you can truly enjoy a lot of different types of music,” Robertson said. “I think our board really worked hard to bring a lot of different artists where people will find who they like.”
Houston-born and raised country artist Josh Ward will open the 10-day festivities on Sept. 29. Ward makes his second appearance at the fair since 2012 and has had seven consecutive No. 1 hit singles in Texas, including “Together,” “Change My Mind,” and “Broken Heart.”
Local favorites, the Josh Abbott Band, will play on Sept. 30. The Lubbock-based band has sold more than 300,000 albums and is best known for their songs “Settle Me Down,” “Oh, Tonight,” and “She’s Like Texas.”
Grammy-nominated La Energía Norteña will grace the stage on Oct. 1. The Dallas-based group, known for its Norteño and Regional Mexican music, has gained a significant following since its formation in 2010. The band is best known for their songs “Me Dejé Llevar,” “Hasta El Último Día,” and “Tú No Eres Nada.” Oklahoma-based Southall rounds out the lineup and will perform on Oct. 6. Notable songs include “Why” and “Clean Slate.”
Tickets are now on sale at fortbendcountyfair.com.
