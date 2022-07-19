Fort Bend County Fair accepting parade entries

The Fort Bend County Fair is now taking entries for the 2022 kickoff parade.
The iconic parade will officially kick off the 86th annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m.
The 2022 Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day run will be from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The parade is back as part the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The parade will have approximately 200 entries such as floats, horse drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands.
Crowds as large as 20,000 spectators have lined the parade route in years’ past. The parade begins at the Historic Courthouse in Richmond and proceeds west down U.S. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.
“Generations of Champions” is this year’s fair and parade theme.
Parade judges will be judging the following categories: youth civic, school, commercial, non-profit, queen, trail riders, car clubs, Fort Bend County Fair committees, businesses, politicians, cheerleader squads, scouts, and numerous organizations are expected to participate.
The Fort Bend County Fair must receive entries to the Fort Bend County Fair Office by 4 p.m., Aug. 25.
Entry forms may be picked up at the Fort Bend County Fair Office or online at www.fortbendcountyfair. com.
