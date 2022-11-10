Fort Bend County Democrats, Republicans win seats in county races

The much hoped for red wave did not materialize in Fort Bend County. But if Democrats expected a blue wave, they too were disappointed. Both Democrats and Republicans were elected to office Tuesday.
Still, Fort Bend County Democrats did a better job, albeit slightly, of getting voters to the polls on Tuesday than their Republican colleagues — and it helped some of them secure victories.
Democrat candidates who were trailing after early voting results were posted late Tuesday ended up edging their Republican candidates with Election Day votes, according to unofficial results reported early Wednesday.
For instance, three Democrats seeking seats as County Court At Law judges were trailing after early votes were reported and came back to win their elections.
Democrats snapped up 11 of 17 county offices up for grabs. Those offices include county judge, district clerk, Precinct 2 county commissioner, Precinct 4 county commissioner, two district court seats, three county court at law seats and two justice of the peace seats.
Results are unofficial and recounts are no doubt in consideration. Here are the election results of interest (Fort Bend Count results in parenthesis):
U.S. Rep. District 7
Rep.— Johnny Teague — 65,377 (18,926)
Dem. — Lizzie Fletcher — 114,765 (30,583)
U.S. Rep. District 22
Rep. — Troy Nehls— 149,716 (94,746)
Dem. — Jamie Kaye Jordan — 85,396 (58,252)
Governor
Rep. — Greg Abbott — 4,422,365 (117,093)
Dem. — Beto O’Rourke — 3,533,088 (128,783)
Lt. Governor
Rep. — Dan Patrick — 4,303,437 (114,888)
Dem. — Mike Collier — 3,471,805 (126,181)
Attorney General
Rep. — Ken Paxton — 4,264,824 (114,785)
Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 3,476,758 (125,468)
General Land Office
Rep. — Dawn Buckingham — 4,448,838 (120,553)
Dem. — Jay Kleberg — 3,330,540 (120,458)
Railroad Commissioner
Rep. — Wayne Christian — 4,386,425 (118,945)
Dem. — Luke Warford — 3,204,225 (116,829)
Comptroller
Rep. — Glenn Hegar — 4,481,436 (121,593)
Dem. — Janet T. Dudding — 3,245,571 (118,531)
Ag Commissioner
Rep. — Sid Miller — 4,464,932 (120,555)
Dem. — Susan Hayes — 3,453,490 (123,774)
State Board of Education District No. 7
Rep. — Julie Pickren — 343,631 (98,394)
Dem. — Dan Hochman — 210,654 (91,739)
Lib. — Alan Pyeatt — 11,760 (3,958)
State Board of Education District No. 8
Rep. — Audrey Young — 311,009 (23,922)
Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith — 124,680 (18,523)
State Sen. District 17
Rep. — Joan Huffman — 178,860 (58,207)
Dem. — Titus Benton — 94,616 (32,961)
State Sen. District 18
Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst — 185,691 (47,753)
Dem. — Josh Tutt — 94,920 (49,772)
State Rep. District 26
Rep. — Jacey Jetton — 37,337
Dem. — Daniel Lee — 24,192
State Rep. District 27
Rep. — Sohrab Gilani — 17,179
Dem. — Ron Reynolds — 40,556
State Rep., District 28
Rep. — Gary Gates — 40,117
Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico — 25,039
State Rep., District 76
Rep. —Dan Mathews — 21,103
Dem. — Suleman Lalani — 28,240
House District 85
Rep. — Stan Kitzman — 49,284 (5,127)
Dem. — Larry E. Baggett — 16,153 (4,361)
240th District Court judge
Rep. — Edward M. Krenek — 121,412
Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel — 121,448 268th District Court Judge Rep. — Steve Rogers — 121,593 Dem. — O’Neil Williams — 120,398 328th District Court, judge Rep. — Walter Armatys — 120,834 Dem. — Monica Rawlins — 121,206 458th District Court Rep. — Chad Bridges — 121,223 Dem. — Stephen Longoria — 120,660 Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1 Rep. — Chris Morales — 124,256 Dem. — JaPaula Kemp — 117,850 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2 Rep. — Jeff McMeans — 120,868 Dem. — Tyra McCollum — 120,923 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3 Rep. — Andrew Dornburg — 119,142 Dem. — Juli A. Mathew — 122,798 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4 Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach — 120,365 Dem. — Toni Wallace — 121,202 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6 Rep. — Dean Hrbacek — 121,002 Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr. — 120,448 Fort Bend County Judge Rep. — Trever Nehls — 119,082 Dem. — KP George — 126,828 Fort Bend County Treasurer Rep. — Bill Rickard — 123,140 Dem. — Albert Tibbs — 118,807 Fort Bend County Clerk Rep. — Laura Richard —122,662 Dem. — Toni Smith — 119,633 Fort Bend County District Clerk Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott — 120,523 Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker — 121,833 Precinct 2 County Commissioner Rep. — Melissa Williams — 25,402 Dem. — Grady Prestage — 39,339 Precinct 4 County Commissioner Rep. — Ray Aguilar — 21,600 Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy — 27,108 Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Rep. — Jaison Joseph — 25,152 Dem. — Roderick C. Garner — 39,442 Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Rep. — Justin M. Royce — 27,027 Dem. — Sonia Rash — 31,113
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.