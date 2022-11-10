Fort Bend County Democrats, Republicans win seats in county races

Trever Nehls, left, and twin brother Troy campaign with mom Joyce in front of the Cinco Ranch branch library on election day. Trever lost his race but Troy cruised to a second term as District 22 congressman.

The much hoped for red wave did not materialize in Fort Bend County. But if Democrats expected a blue wave, they too were disappointed. Both Democrats and Republicans were elected to office Tuesday.

Still, Fort Bend County Democrats did a better job, albeit slightly, of getting voters to the polls on Tuesday than their Republican colleagues — and it helped some of them secure victories.

Democrat candidates who were trailing after early voting results were posted late Tuesday ended up edging their Republican candidates with Election Day votes, according to unofficial results reported early Wednesday.

For instance, three Democrats seeking seats as County Court At Law judges were trailing after early votes were reported and came back to win their elections.

Democrats snapped up 11 of 17 county offices up for grabs. Those offices include county judge, district clerk, Precinct 2 county commissioner, Precinct 4 county commissioner, two district court seats, three county court at law seats and two justice of the peace seats.

Results are unofficial and recounts are no doubt in consideration. Here are the election results of interest (Fort Bend Count results in parenthesis):

U.S. Rep. District 7

Rep.— Johnny Teague — 65,377 (18,926)

Dem. — Lizzie Fletcher — 114,765 (30,583)

U.S. Rep. District 22

Rep. — Troy Nehls— 149,716 (94,746)

Dem. — Jamie Kaye Jordan — 85,396 (58,252)

Governor

Rep. — Greg Abbott — 4,422,365 (117,093)

Dem. — Beto O’Rourke — 3,533,088 (128,783)

Lt. Governor

Rep. — Dan Patrick — 4,303,437 (114,888)

Dem. — Mike Collier — 3,471,805 (126,181)

Attorney General

Rep. — Ken Paxton — 4,264,824 (114,785)

Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 3,476,758 (125,468)

General Land Office

Rep. — Dawn Buckingham — 4,448,838 (120,553)

Dem. — Jay Kleberg — 3,330,540 (120,458)

Railroad Commissioner

Rep. — Wayne Christian — 4,386,425 (118,945)

Dem. — Luke Warford — 3,204,225 (116,829)

Comptroller

Rep. — Glenn Hegar — 4,481,436 (121,593)

Dem. — Janet T. Dudding — 3,245,571 (118,531)

Ag Commissioner

Rep. — Sid Miller — 4,464,932 (120,555)

Dem. — Susan Hayes — 3,453,490 (123,774)

State Board of Education District No. 7

Rep. — Julie Pickren — 343,631 (98,394)

Dem. — Dan Hochman — 210,654 (91,739)

Lib. — Alan Pyeatt — 11,760 (3,958)

State Board of Education District No. 8

Rep. — Audrey Young — 311,009 (23,922)

Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith — 124,680 (18,523)

State Sen. District 17

Rep. — Joan Huffman — 178,860 (58,207)

Dem. — Titus Benton — 94,616 (32,961)

State Sen. District 18

Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst — 185,691 (47,753)

Dem. — Josh Tutt — 94,920 (49,772)

State Rep. District 26

Rep. — Jacey Jetton — 37,337

Dem. — Daniel Lee — 24,192

State Rep. District 27

Rep. — Sohrab Gilani — 17,179

Dem. — Ron Reynolds — 40,556

State Rep., District 28

Rep. — Gary Gates — 40,117

Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico — 25,039

State Rep., District 76

Rep. —Dan Mathews — 21,103

Dem. — Suleman Lalani — 28,240

House District 85

Rep. — Stan Kitzman — 49,284 (5,127)

Dem. — Larry E. Baggett — 16,153 (4,361)

240th District Court judge

Rep. — Edward M. Krenek — 121,412

Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel — 121,448 268th District Court Judge Rep. — Steve Rogers — 121,593 Dem. — O’Neil Williams — 120,398 328th District Court, judge Rep. — Walter Armatys — 120,834 Dem. — Monica Rawlins — 121,206 458th District Court Rep. — Chad Bridges — 121,223 Dem. — Stephen Longoria — 120,660 Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1 Rep. — Chris Morales — 124,256 Dem. — JaPaula Kemp — 117,850 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2 Rep. — Jeff McMeans — 120,868 Dem. — Tyra McCollum — 120,923 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3 Rep. — Andrew Dornburg — 119,142 Dem. — Juli A. Mathew — 122,798 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4 Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach — 120,365 Dem. — Toni Wallace — 121,202 Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6 Rep. — Dean Hrbacek — 121,002 Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr. — 120,448 Fort Bend County Judge Rep. — Trever Nehls — 119,082 Dem. — KP George — 126,828 Fort Bend County Treasurer Rep. — Bill Rickard — 123,140 Dem. — Albert Tibbs — 118,807 Fort Bend County Clerk Rep. — Laura Richard —122,662 Dem. — Toni Smith — 119,633 Fort Bend County District Clerk Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott — 120,523 Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker — 121,833 Precinct 2 County Commissioner Rep. — Melissa Williams — 25,402 Dem. — Grady Prestage — 39,339 Precinct 4 County Commissioner Rep. — Ray Aguilar — 21,600 Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy — 27,108 Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Rep. — Jaison Joseph — 25,152 Dem. — Roderick C. Garner — 39,442 Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Rep. — Justin M. Royce — 27,027 Dem. — Sonia Rash — 31,113

