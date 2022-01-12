The 2022 soccer season is a little over a week old, but teams from District 24-5A didn’t have to wait long to start the quest for a district crown.
Lamar Consolidated hosted Foster at the new Mustang Stadium in the district opener Tuesday night, and the visiting Falcons didn’t waste any time getting three important points in the 24-5A standings with a 2-0 victory.
“Hats off to Lamar, they were focused the entire game, it took us one or two mistakes to get by,” Foster head coach Robert DeStefano said. “That is a hell of a team on the other side, and I look forward to seeing how they play in the district rounds.
“The past few years this game at Lamar has been tough for us, we stressed getting off to good start and getting three points to start the year.”
The battle between two of Lamar Consolidated ISD’s quality soccer programs was back and forth all night.
The Falcons were able to grab the early momentum with a handful of corners, but the Mustangs were able to keep possession on their offensive end for much of the first half.
Lamar’s Matthew Rodriguez put multiple shots on goal, but Foster senior goalkeeper Ezekiel Cerda wrangle the efforts around the net.
The Mustangs kept the pressure on and put a shot wide of the goal with a little 10 minutes left in the first half and closed the opening period with a corner in the final two minutes.
Foster was able to generate chances for one-on-one runs, but the Falcons weren’t able to find a scoring chance.
But the scoreboard did not reflect a goal for either team.
The second half started with more Mustang shots, but Foster was quickly able to change the momentum.
The Falcons pressured the Lamar back line and earned back-to-back corners. In the 47th minute, the Falcons got their best shot on goal after a corner turned into a possession deep in Lamar territory.
Senior forward Nicholas Arellano put a shot on goal in the 50th minute and for two minutes the Falcons continued to build up dangerous runs against the Lamar defense.
The two teams traded shots before Lamar’s Diego Laureano was sent off with a yellow card for arguing a call.
Shortly after, Foster got its first score of the match. Jose Hernandez found the back of the net in the 57th minute.
Seven minutes laster, Hernandez would earn a yellow for a tackle on defense.
Foster continued to push the action and force Lamar’s defense to clear the ball out wide or out for a Falcons’ corner kick.
Defender David Mills (omit ‘early’) put Foster up 2-0 with a looping, long kick from midfield that was batted away at the last second by the Lamar keeper.
The Falcons were able to put away the game with an impressive run by Michael Okufuwa. He pick up a ball on the end line and race toward the Lamar goal and slip it into the goal at a sharp angle in the 79th minute.
“It’s great because (Michael) is our guy off the bench and he doesn’t get a lot of minutes,” DeStefano said. “It means everything as a coach to see a player that works hard in practice and see it play off.”
Arellano and Zach Griffith were credited with assists on the Falcons’ goals.
Lamar Consolidated (0-5, 0-1) will host Bush on Friday, while Foster (3-1, 1-0) will play Travis at home.
“I’m proud of our guys, we still played well overall,” Lamar Consolidated head coach
George Fenske said. “We’re still growing as a team.
“Midfield played pretty well, and once we figure things out in the attacking third we’ll be all right.”
Mustang Field has a slightly wider field than both Falcon Stadium and Traylor Stadium, where the Mustangs previously played. It wasn’t much of adjustment for the Falcons.
“It’s a great facility and it is wider, but tonight was great environment and it’s great rivalry every year,” DeStefano said.
