Ex-sheriff almost fell for phone scam

Former Fort Bend County Sheriff Milton Wright didn’t know why Centerpoint Energy was calling him in mid-December. He’d paid his bill recently. “But my phone’s caller ID said ‘Centerpoint Energy so I figured I had better answer it,” he recalled afterward.
Ten minutes later Wright knew it was a phone scam designed to separate him from his money.
“It seemed legit at first,” he explained. “I mean, I saw Centerpoint Energy was calling and I thought, OK, it’s got something to do with my bill.”
But the guy on the other end of the line told him his account was delinquent and he needed to pay it up now or else have his power cut off, Wright recalled.
Wright balked, and the person on the other end of the line told him he would transfer the call to the collections department. Wright said another man came on the line and explained that Centerpoint had recently installed a new meter at his residence, and that he needed to make a payment today or else.
“That’s not my problem,” Wright told the man. “You put it in, you own it.”
The man assured Wright that Centerpoint leases the meters to customers.
“He said we rent it to you but you have to pay the deposit and the monthly rent.”
Wright said the man sounded very convincing.
“I was naturally leery but when he asked me for my debit card information it raised red flags. Wright said he refused to give the information to him.
“I knew if he got my debit card information he would drain my checking account,” Wright explained.
The caller pressed Wright for the payment.
“He said if I didn’t make the payment within the next 30 minutes he would have the power cut off to my home,” Wright recalled. “We are required by law to notify you in advance that we intend to cut off your power for non-payment on a delinquent account,” the caller warned the former sheriff.
Wright argued with the caller for several more minutes before telling him, “I will spend the next 30 minutes hunting you down to kick your a--.” Wright said he hung up and called Centerpoint, which assured him the energy provider does not charge rent on its meters.
“No one from our office called you today,” he was assured.
Wright shared the harrowing story with The Herald in hopes of warning other would-be victims of the scam.
“Just because the caller ID says ‘Centerpoint Energy’ doesn’t make it a legitimate call,” he explained. “The scammers are very convincing. If they ask you for you debit card information, or banking information, hang up and contact Centerpoint or whatever utility company it is. Don’t fall for their scam.”
