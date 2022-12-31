 Skip to main content
Ex-sheriff almost fell for phone scam

Former Fort Bend County Sheriff Milton Wright didn’t know why Centerpoint Energy was calling him in mid-December. He’d paid his bill recently. “But my phone’s caller ID said ‘Centerpoint Energy so I figured I had better answer it,” he recalled afterward.

Ten minutes later Wright knew it was a phone scam designed to separate him from his money.

“It seemed legit at first,” he explained. “I mean, I saw Centerpoint Energy was calling and I thought, OK, it’s got something to do with my bill.”

But the guy on the other end of the line told him his account was delinquent and he needed to pay it up now or else have his power cut off, Wright recalled.

Wright balked, and the person on the other end of the line told him he would transfer the call to the collections department. Wright said another man came on the line and explained that Centerpoint had recently installed a new meter at his residence, and that he needed to make a payment today or else.

“That’s not my problem,” Wright told the man. “You put it in, you own it.”

The man assured Wright that Centerpoint leases the meters to customers.

