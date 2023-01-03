Events that made headlines in Fort Bend

The Rosenberg City Council pressed ahead with the construction of a controversial splash pad. Citizens reacted to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead. And Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan called the shortage of deputies a “public safety concern.” These events and more made headlines in the Fort Bend Herald during the first four months of 2022:
JANUARY
In January, the majority of the Rosenberg City Council voted to bow to the will of the voters and continue with the construction of a controversial splash pad. Several council members wanted the project abandoned. Also in January, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office introduced new blue uniforms to replace the brown ones worn for decades. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department reported 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in a single day.
FEBRUARY
In February, the Fort Bend County Office of Elections Administration announced that a record number of citizens were registered to vote in the upcoming Republican and Democrat primary elections. Also, the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners held its always-popular fruit and citrus tree sale fundraiser at the fairgrounds. Lamar CISD announced it was accepting names for six new campuses. In his state of the city address, Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines discussed the city’s “mind-blowing” growth. A murder suspect was nabbed in Wallis and 10-year-old cancer patient Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary member of multiple law enforcement agencies — long a wish of his. The county government allocated funds to small businesses harmed by the Covid pandemic. A developer, the Signorelli Co., announced plans to build a major subdivision — Austin Point — that would bring 14,000 new homes to Fort Bend County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Caleb Rule substation in Fulshear, named after a deputy constable killed by friendly fire in 2021. The Fort Bend County Law Library, located in the Justice Center, was named after the late civil rights activist Willie Melton.
MARCH
In March, a 47-year-old man who “married” a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to 42 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Also in March, Fort Bend County lowered the Covid-19 threat level from orange to yellow, which indicates the threat of people catching Covid-19 in Fort Bend County had lessened. The city of Rosenberg hosted its popular Kids Fish-Tastic Fishing Tournament at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. A Fort Bend County grand jury no-billed Rosenberg police officers who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun at people in April 2021. The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners hosted their annual vegetable and herb plant sale. Santana Ray Losoya pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. A Foster High School student’s art work sold at auction for a record-breaking $265,000 at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The city of Fulshear celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with its annual Shamrock Shindig. The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg held its first Black Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Ninety-three individuals were arrested in an anti-gang initiative called Operation Margo. Gearheads jammed LCISD’s annual Auto Fest.
APRIL
In April, the Mamie George Community Center in Richmond celebrated its 10th year of serving those in need. Also, the city of Richmond Commission adopted nuisance ordinances. Days later, 2022 Art Walk & Motor Madness was held in Historic Downtown Richmond. The Rosenberg City Council increased the property tax homestead exemption to 20%. The city of Richmond Planning and Zoning committee rejected plans for the Williams Ranch Business Park, a facility where 18-wheelers would load and unload 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A Richmond man who was driving a vehicle that struck and killed a woman pedestrian was sentenced to five years in prison. A graffiti vandal was ordered to write an essay on the African-American experience after he was convicted of spray painting racial slurs and images on autos and driveways. LCISD trustees voted to name three of the new campuses after civil rights activist Willie Melton, former LCISD school board president James Steenbergen, who died this year of cancer, and former high school principal Gene Tomas. Developers discussed the details of a proposed subdivision in the Rosenberg extra-territorial jurisdiction that would have 2,800 homes. Hines Subdivision would be located at the intersection of U.S. 59 south and Finney Vallet Road.
In addition, Rosenberg Animal Shelter Director Mara Hartsell, who helped the shelter obtain the “no-kill status” and achieved a 95% adoption rate, resigned, apparently disgusted with the way she believed she and the animals were treated by some on the city staff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.