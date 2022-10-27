Early voting underway in mid-term elections

Fort Bend County voters have begun casing early ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters will elect representatives to federal, state, district, county and precinct offices, as well as decide on a large number of ballot initiatives. Early voting ends Nov. 4.
Here are the candidates:
U.S. Rep. District 7
- Rep.— Johnny Teague
- Dem. — Lizzie Fletcher
U.S. Rep. District 22
- Rep. — Troy Nehls
- Dem. — Jamie Kaye Jordan
Governor
- Rep. — Greg Abbott
- Dem. — Beto O’Rourke
Lt. Governor
- Rep. — Dan Patrick
- Dem. — Mike Collier
Attorney General
- Rep. — Ken Paxton
- Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza
General Land Office
- Rep. — Dawn Buckingham
- Dem. — Jay Kleberg
Railroad Commissioner
- Rep. — Wayne Christian
- Dem. — Luke Warford
Comptroller
- Rep. — Glenn Hegar
- Dem. — Janet T. Dudding
Ag Commissioner
- Rep. — Sid Miller
- Dem. — Susan Hayes
State Board of Education District No. 7
- Rep. — Julie Pickren
- Dem. — Dan Hochman
- Lib. — Alan Pyeatt
State Board of Education District No. 8
- Rep. — Audrey Young
- Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith
- Lib. — Alan Pyeatt
State Sen. District 17
- Rep. — Joan Huffman
- Dem. — Titus Benton
State Sen. District 18
- Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst
- Dem. — Josh Tutt House
House District 85
- Rep. — Stan Kitzman
- Dem. — Larry E. Bagget
State Rep. District 26
Rep. — Jacey Jetton
Dem. — Daniel Lee
State Rep. District 27
- Rep. — Sohrab Gilani
- Dem. — Ron Reynolds
State Rep., District 28
- Rep. — Gary Gates
- Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico
State Rep., District 76
- Rep. —Dan Mathews
- Dem. — Suleman Lalani
240th District Court judge
- Rep. — Edward M. Krenek
- Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel
268th District Court Judge
- Rep. — Steve Rogers
- Dem. — O’Neil Williams
328th District Court, judge
- Rep. — Walter Armatys
- Dem. — Monica Rawlins
458th District Court
- Rep. — Chad Bridges
- Dem. — Stephen Longoria
Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1
- Rep. — Chris Morales
- Dem. — JaPaula Kemp
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2
- Rep. — Jeff McMeans
- Dem. — Tyra McCollum
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3
- Rep. — Andrew Dornburg
- Dem. — Juli A. Mathew
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4
- Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach
- Dem. — Toni Wallace
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6
- Rep. — Dean Hrbacek
- Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr.
Fort Bend County Judge
- Rep. — Trever Nehls
- Dem. — KP George
Fort Bend County Treasurer
- Rep. — Bill Rickard
- Dem. — Albert Tibbs
Fort Bend County Clerk
- Rep. — Laura Richard
- Dem. — Toni Smith
Fort Bend County District Clerk
- Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott
- Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker
Precinct 2 County Commissioner
- Rep. — Melissa Williams
- Dem. — Grady Prestage
Precinct 4 County Commissioner
- Rep. — Ray Aguilar
- Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Rep. — Jaison Joseph
- Dem. — Roderick C. Garner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Rep. — Justin M. Royce
- Dem. — Sonia Rash
