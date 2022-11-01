Early voting ends Friday

Early voting for next week’s general election ends Friday.
In total, 95,400 voters have voted early in person, while 6,624 have voted early by mail.
Through Sunday’s early voting period, Fort Bend ISD has seen 49,084 in-person voters, with Lamar CISD accounting for 24,316. Katy ISD has had 18,514 early voters, with the City of Missouri City accounting for 9,863 and the City of Houston for 2,502. Sienna Annex has had 5,877 early voters, while Tompkins High School has had 5,663.
Sugar Land Branch Library has seen 4,571, while the Rosenberg Annex Building has had 4,180 voters. Reese Technical Center has had 4,248 early, voters, Quail Valley Fund Office has had 3,608 and Road and Bridge in Needville has had 2,022.
Seven Lakes High School has had 1,963 early voters, while the North Annex has had 1,105 and the Richmond Water Maintenance Facility has seen 716.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library has accommodated the most voters in the county so far with 10,461, while Four Corners Community Center has had 5,375 voters. Bowie Middle School has had 5,253 early voters in person, Jacks Conference Center had 4,443 and the Missouri City Visitor’s Center had 4,430.
George Memorial Library has hosted 4,088 early voters.
At Fulshear High School, 3,852 early voters have cast their ballot, while 3,205 have done so at Lost Creek Conference Center. Hightower High School has had 2,918 early voters so far.
Great Oaks Baptist Church (2,889), Jordan High School (2,851), Kroger Riverstone (2,646), Meadows Place City Hall (2,047), Jones Creek Ranch Park (1,978), Chasewood Clubhouse (1,806), Advenir at Grand Parkway West (1,378) and Commonwealth Clubhouse (1,215) have all seen more than 1,200 early voters.
Beasley City Hall has accounted for 612 early ballots.
The November general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
