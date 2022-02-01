Deadline to file for city office is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Up for grabs is the mayor’s seat, two at large seats and all four single-member district seats. Council members earn a $400 per month stipend and the mayor earns $500. Election day is May 7. Anyone interested in running for one of the seven council positions may file in person at city hall or online at www. rosenbergtx.gov. (Click on city of Rosenberg General Election.)
