DA says he will decide which abortion cases to prosecute

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said he will decide which abortion cases to prosecute on a case-by-case basis.

He made the statement following last month’s decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Texas law will outlaw abortion within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Middleton pledged to follow state and federal laws when it comes to prosecuting citizens who violate laws relating to abortion.

“The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office does not grant blanket immunity to anyone to violate Texas law,” Middleton told The Herald. “Every criminal complaint presented to the (district attorney’s office) will be carefully reviewed and measured against the applicable criminal statutes, the United States Constitution, and the Texas Constitution.”

As district attorney, Middleton said he will make the final determination to prosecute, or to decline prosecution, in abortion cases.

“If the facts and circumstances of a complaint warrant criminal prosecution, then the complaint will be presented to a grand jury for consideration,” he pledged. “If a criminal allegation does not vindicate a compelling state’s interest by its prosecution, then prosecution may be declined in accordance with the law.”

Middleton did not offer an example of “a compelling state interest.”

Middleton said his duties are clearly defined by Article 2.01 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure: “It shall be the primary duty of all prosecuting attorneys, including any special prosecutors, not to convict, but to see that justice is done.”

“As the elected District Attorney of Fort Bend County, I serve the people of Fort Bend County and I am sworn to uphold the Constitution, to seek justice, and to ensure equal justice under the law,” he added.

“As stated by Thomas Aquinas, ‘Mercy without justice is the mother of all dissolution and justice without mercy is cruelty.’”