DA: Campaign sign vandalism, theft a ‘degradation of our community values’

Candidates on both sides of the ticket in Fort Bend County’s November general election are reporting an “unusually high volume” of incidents of vandalism and theft of campaign signs, according to a release from the FBC District Attorney’s Office.
“It is unfortunate that these crimes have occurred, and they must stop,” said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, a Democrat. “Destruction of political campaign signs is not likely to affect the outcome of the election.
“However, the lack of civility and disrespect involved in these crimes is a degradation of our community values,” Middleton added. “These actions do not reflect the high moral standards that are typical of Fort Bend County.”
One of the affected candidates, County Judge KP George, also a Democrat, made a plea on Facebook after the vandalization and destruction of several of his signs.
“Enough is enough,” Judge George said in a post. “I am calling on all the decent people in Fort Bend County to reject the dirty politics, the racist attacks against my family and I, the systematic removal of our signs and the now explicit vandalization of our campaign.
“It is not surprising to me that this year’s opposition refused to denounce the racist attacks from his supporters when provided photographic proof,” Judge George added.
“The standard for dirty politics seems to be going lower and lower. We are better than this and live in the nation’s most diverse county.” Judge George posted several photos of vandalized and destroyed signs, including one post from Tuesday that showed destroyed signs along Dulles Avenue.
Trever Nehls, Judge George’s Republican opponent in the election, said in a Facebook post Sept. 24, “I’ve had a half dozen people reach out to me today about their yard signs being stolen and dozens over the last week.”
Nehls, a former constable, received 85 comments on the post, although it was not clear that all of the comments were made by people whose signs were stolen or destroyed.
“Please help us put an end to this behavior,” Middleton said. “Our community is better than this.”
Vandalizing or stealing political campaign signs is a crime, and, if apprehended, those responsible could face criminal prosecution and incarceration.
Anybody with information regarding these crimes should contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office or the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
An inspection of political signs on the west side of Fort Bend County by The Herald on Tuesday morning revealed they had not been vandalized.
