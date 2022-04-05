Cross Creek Ranch sells land to LCISD

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has closed on a 14.9-acre parcel of land in Cross Creek Ranch for a new elementary school.
The site is located along Fulshear Bend Drive just north of the Fulshear High School complex. The land was purchased with Lamar CISD bond funds as an identified site for a future elementary school. It is anticipated to open in August 2024.
“This will be our fifth on-site school and first within the Lamar CISD,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “It’s less than a quarter mile to the other three Lamar schools serving Cross Creek Ranch, which parents with children at multiple campuses will appreciate.”
The new elementary will be located in the last area of Cross Creek Ranch to be developed — Creek Rush at Cross Creek Ranch. It will be within walking distance of several neighborhoods and adjacent to a planned recreation complex.
“We were pleased to work with Johnson Development in identifying and purchasing this site,” said Lamar CISD Chief Operations Officer Chris Juntti. “As the north side of the district continues to grow rapidly, we look forward to partnering with Johnson Development to meet the needs of the community.”
Young Cross Creek Ranch students living within the LCISD boundaries currently attend Huggins Elementary. Older students attend Roberts Middle School, Dean Leaman Junior High and Fulshear High School.
Cross Creek Ranch is also zoned to Katy Independent School District, which has four schools in the community — James E. Randolph Elementary, Campbell Elementary, Adams Junior High and Jordan High School.
Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.
