Rosenberg police responded to 208 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and made 7 arrests.
Arrests made Wednesday, Oct. 12
9:03 a.m., male, 46, of Richmond, driving while license suspended (enhanced).
11:53 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
3:23 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces (felony).
5:46 a.m., female, 26, of Richmond, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 & 4, less than 28 grams (felony); manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a firearm (felony); six warrants-Rosenberg; warrant-pardon and parole board.
6:13 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
7:06 p.m., female, 33, of Houston, theft $750-$2,500; criminal trespass.
10:53 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
Rosenberg police responded to 196 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Oct. 13, and made 7 arrests.
Arrests made Thursday, Oct. 13
12:11 a.m., male, 67, of Richmond, DWI.
3:17 a.m., male, 24, of Richmond, DWI.
2:05 p.m., male, 31, of Houston, failure to identify himself to a peace officer (or providing false information); manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 & 4, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of a dangerous drug; unlawful possession of a firearm (felony); 5 warrants.
2:54 p.m., female, 24, of Houston, failure to identify herself to police (or provided false information); illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10 (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); warrant.
4:14 p.m., male, 41, of Brookshire, warrant-pardon and parole board.
5:09 p.m., female, 28, of La Porte, failure to identify herself to police (or provided false information); illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50 (felony); theft $30,000-$150,000 (felony); tampering with a government record (felony); warrant.
7:06 p.m., male, 59, of Houston, 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
