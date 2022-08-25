Rosenberg police responded to 134 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:07 a.m., traffic stop, 26000 block of Third St.
2:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
4:12 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
12:39 p.m. traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
4:06 p.m., traffic stop, 23500 block of Brazos Town Crossing.
4:38 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Miles St.
7:49 p.m., weapon reported, First St. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
11:58 p.m., assault, 900 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, Aug. 21
1:15 a.m., male, 34, of Richmond, assault.
2:34 a.m., female, 48, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated.
4:21 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:08 a.m., male, 57, of Richmond, driving while license suspended.
1:40 p.m., male, 48, of Edinburg, driving while license invalid.
9:15 p.m., male, 33, of Needville, displaying firearm/weapon in public; unlawfully carrying of weapon.
n n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls for assistance on Monday, Aug. 22, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:24 a.m., assist other agency, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (apts).
8:28 a.m., CPS referral.
8:57 a.m., disturbance, 900 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
1:42 p.m., fraud, 2000 block of Jones St.
3:26 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
3:29 p.m., weapon reported, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
5:23 p.m., theft, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
6:33 p.m., sex offense reported.
11:13 p.m., traffic stop, 500 block of Third St.
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 22
12:20 a.m., male, 31, of Houston, resisting arrest/search/transport; 2 warrants issued; 10 warrants-Rosenberg.
4 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:32 p.m., female, 51, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a knife (felony).
11:55 p.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, DWI.
n n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 147 calls for assistance on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:04 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Town Center Blvd.
8:33 a.m., CPS referral.
8:48 a.m., assault, 5400 block of Koeblen Rd.
9:17 a.m., assault, 2500 block of Muegge Rd.
12:31 p.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
12:47 p.m., traffic stop, Mons Ave and First St.
3:10 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of First St. (at Jack in the Box).
3:28 p.m., theft in progress, 200 block of Scott Rd.
4:19 p.m., animal bite, 6200 block of August Green Dr.
5: p.m., traffic stop, Vista Dr. and Reading Rd.
8:50 p.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of Muegge Rd.
11:03 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Ave. I.
Arrests made Tueday, Aug. 23
1:26 a.m., male, 22, of Richmond, warrant served.
1:13 p.m., male, 47, of Houston, warrant issued by pardon and parole board.
1:36 p.m., male, 26, of Fulshear, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
1:40 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
3:39 p.m., male, 33, of Victoria, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction (felony); 2 warrants served.
5:29 p.m., male, 32, of Needville, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:39 p.m., male, 35, of Houston, assault; injury to a child/elderly person or disabled person (felony).
11:15 p.m., female, 29, of Missouri City, 23 warrants-Rosenberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.