Rosenberg police responded to 143 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:05 a.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); possession of a dangerous drug (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
9:50 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
10:35 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
11:36 a.m., criminal mischief, 1200 block of Herndon Dr. (Hollywood Paws).
11:43 a.m., threat, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
11:50 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
1:02 p.m., suspicious activity, 1600 block of First St. (Family Dollar).
1:43 p.m., fraud reported, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
2:13 p.m. traffic stop, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (in front of Executive Inn).
2:49 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial dr. (Kohls).
2:55 p.m., traffic stop, Seventh St. and Ave. I.
5:50 p.m., weapon reported, 4700 Reading Rd. (apts).
8:40 p.m., 911 emergency call, 3700 block of Glenmeadow Dr.
11:19 p.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
11:51 p.m., sex offense.
Arrests made Wednesday, Aug. 10
1:12 a.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, driving vehicle without lights when required.
10:51 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 ounce (felony); warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:38 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
12:45 p.m., male, 28, of Beeville, warrant-pardon and parole board.
1:38 p.m., male, 55, of Beasley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
3:11 p.m., female, 20, of Houston, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
3:49 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
9:38 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
9:45 p.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (laid hands on someone without permission).
Rosenberg police responded to 181 calls for assistance on Thursday, Aug. 11, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:48 a.m., welfare check, 3700 block of Glenmeadow Dr.
4:52 a.m., welfare check, Miles St. and Ave. J.
9:22 a.m., theft, 2100 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Caliber Collision).
9:55 a.m., burglary, 3500 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Expert Collision Center).
11:02 a.m., CPS referral.
11:59 a.m., warrant served, 3400 block of SH 36 (Whataburger).
12:47 p.m., theft, 2900 block of Airport Ave. (apts).
1:34 p.m., welfare check, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
5:37 p.m., meet reportee, 400 block of Seventh St.
8:12 p.m., missing person, 2600 block of Ave. G.
9:13 p.m., burglary, 3400 block of Vista Dr. (Cinemark).
9:19 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 5700 block of Reading Rd.
9:46 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. M and Third St.
11:38 p.m., weapon reported, 2300 block of Ave. H. (apts).
Arrests made Thursday, Aug. 11
5:39 a.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
5:46 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:25 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
1:36 p.m., female, 19, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
9:52 p.m., male, 61, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
10:29 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
