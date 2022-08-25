A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Jessenia Rubio, aggravated assault of a date/family member/member of the household with a weapon, a second-degree felony, June 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Donald Spradley Armstead, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, June 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Param Jeet, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Izaiah Kishawn Oshay Johnson, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cedric Paul Preston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Julianna Marie Fuentes, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christopher Jordan Guajardo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Devin Floyd McDonald, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, July 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Syandra Enay Patterson, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a first-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kaylin Johnson, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a first-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rolando Salinas, robbery, a second-degree felony, July 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gabriel Micah Cruz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
