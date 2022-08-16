A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against seven individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Trevion Jeuraee Allen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, May 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Hafiz Halawani, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, May 16, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Thomas Lee Petrutsas, injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a second-degree felony, June 2, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Heather Skaggs, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between one gram and four grams, a third-degree felony, June 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Seth Burl Butler, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rafael Salas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, June 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ismael Adame Montemayor, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 18, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
