A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Reginald Coleman, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Reginald Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Terrence Eugene Foley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Hoa Q. Bui, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, March 23, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Juan Carlo Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 23, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Raul Jasso, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carlos Zuniga, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marquice Dewayne Greggs, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Allen Lai, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Johnathan Jermaine Green, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
