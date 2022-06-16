A Fort Bend County man accused of shooting his dog in the head in December 2019 and leaving him in a community park to die has been sentenced to probation.
Tim Holloway, who was 33 at the time of the shooting and who lived in unincorporated Fort Bend County, was sentenced to seven years deferred adjudicated probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community supervision and pay $6,000 in restitution.
J. Christian Becerra, judge of the 434th Judicial District Court, also prohibited Holloway from having custody or care of any animals during his probation period.
Holloway’s pet, named Thor, survived his gunshot wounds.
Holloway was arrested in June 2020 and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.
He faced up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
County officials announced Holloway’s arrest during a news conference in June 2020 at the county courthouse.
News stations from Houston were invited to cover the event.
Despite the hoopla surrounding his arrest, Holloway was offered a plea bargain arranged between Holloway’s attorney and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office.
On June 6, he pleaded nolo contendere to the charge, but signed a “judicial confession” saying he agrees the evidence against him would have been enough to convict him of the offense.
Holloway waived his right to a trial by jury and asked Becerra to serve as judge and jury. Becerra accepted the plea bargain.
Then-Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson, in whose precinct the crime took place, said Holloway confessed to the crime after he was arrested.
Thompson said a passerby noticed Thor in a cage at Harlem Road park on Dec. 21, 2019, and alerted authorities.
The Fort Bend County Animal Services was contacted, and its director, Rene Vasquez contacted the county’s animal cruelty officer, based in Precinct 3.
The animal cruelty officer and other officers spent the next six months tracking down the perpetrator, Thompson added.
Holloway told investigators Thor, a pitbull mix, had become aggressive toward other people and the animal shelter wouldn’t take him so he decided to kill the dog.
Vasquez said well-meaning citizens countywide pitched in to pay for Clarence’s treatment at a local veterinarian’s office.
Clarence lost an eye in the shooting and continues to suffer from his injuries, Vasquez said during the press conference.
County Judge KP George said he hopes the arrest will send a message to others who would abuse or harm animals that they will be tracked down, arrested and charged.
George applauded the work of the county’s animal cruelty task force for solving the crime and bringing justice to Clarence and other defenseless animals.
“(These people) are by their nature a danger to society,” George said. Under deferred adjudication probation, Holloway will have his judgment deferred until a later date, if ever, if he successfully completes the terms of his probation, which are lengthy.
However, if fails to abide by the terms of his probation, he can be sent to prison for the maximum time allowable, in this case, 10 years, without a trial.
Becerra also forbade Holloway to own or possess any firearm and ammo during his probation.
