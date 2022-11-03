County official blasts voting delays

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election has been active for more than a week now, and at least one Fort Bend County official is worried voting machine availability and long lines are becoming a problem.

Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen P. Turner raised concerns about long waits at polling centers and a number of out-of-commission voting machines in an exchange that got contentious at times.

“All this week, I’ve been going around to the polls,” Turner said during a special meeting on Monday. “On Saturday at Four Corners, there was anywhere from 50 to 100 people standing outside.”

Elections Administrator John Oldham said he believes incorrect information on opening times at polling locations contributed to the long lines.

“Unfortunately, someone in the media put out information that we opened at 11,” Oldham said. “So we had some lines, but that was because people came an hour early.”

Turner then brought up the issue of the number of working voting machines at each location.

“My biggest problem was I went to every poll that I could possibly go to,” Turner said. “Four Corners wanted four machines. Y’all got two machines over there but they needed two more. Four Corners is one of our biggest polls that has some of the most people.

“My biggest concern is that anyone has to wait in line period,” Turner added. “At least 10 machines were broken down. My concern is, if we have IT, why isn’t IT getting out there to do it? We owe it to the public to not have lines out there.”

Oldham said the internet-techology department’s lack of familiarity with the voting equipment limits its ability to rapidly re-commission machines that are out of order.

He also said overall volume and the number of people voting at different locations varies during the day.

“On average, Bowie (Middle School), which has less equipment than Four Corners, is voting quite a few more people there in a smaller space with less voting room,” Oldham said. “Some of it is a matter of when people show up. Some of these places simply can’t staff that much, but our expectation is that people don’t have to wait more than a half hour to vote at the busiest times.”

Turner again raised concerns about the number of available and working machines.

“Are we going to work as a team?” Turner asked. “At the end of the day, the people deserve the right to be able to get in the polls. We have these machines sitting, why can’t y’all work as a team and get this done?”

“I think we’re handling it very well, actually,” Oldham said.

“No you’re not when you have people waiting,” Turner said. “No you’re not when you have machines down at different locations. Why can’t y’all work together?”

Oldham said IT is not permitted to program the voting machines and that only his office can do so, thus contributing to the delay. Oldham also noted his office has received calls for technical help 66 times in the first week, double that of the primary election, but attributed the increase in calls to a number of new elections employees who were still unfamiliar with the system.

Oldham reported one error, Thursday at George Memorial Library, when voting kiosks lost connectivity.

Oldham said the cause is believed to be from interference from a Verizon cell tower.

Oldham also said the county has seen roughly 2,000 newly-registered voters over the last week.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 127,312 voters had cast early ballots. Of those, 120,126 voted in person and another 7,186 voted by mail.

Of the 550,000 registered voters, 23% have already cast ballots during the early voting period.