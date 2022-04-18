MARQUITA GRIFFIN: The first question I want to explore is what do you hope people gain from seeing the photo and this story?
HOLLIE SHANKLIN-MCCARTNEY: I knew when I entered this profession I was going to be faced with the adversity of being a woman. Considering that I am also a black woman, I felt that law enforcement was changing but not yet had turned the corner all the way. I hope [ to reach] someone out there, who, like me, struggled with the uncertainty to put [themselves] in an environment [...] challenged on so many levels — personal, ethically, and professionally. [I hope] that if they want it enough, and are willing to get out of their comfort zone, then they can have it, too.
PAMELA D. LIEDY: When people see the photo and story I hope they will agree that we are a group of five successful women in law enforcement who enjoy what we do, despite the demands of fitting into the department culture such as work hours, scheduling, dealing with police-related situations and balancing your family life.
MG: Do you consider it a weight to carry ‘the first’ label as it relates to your profession?
YOLANDA JONES-WOODS: It’s a weight just to be a female police officer. Most officers and administrators are male and females tend to have to prove themselves in any profession, especially law enforcement. We have to have tough skin. When people learn about any title you have they look up to you to always do and be your best. Even when you don’t feel like it, you have to pull yourself together and do your best.
HOLLIE: No. At my agency, I have always felt welcomed and appreciated by those I serve with. As the first black woman to ever wear the badge there, I feel I have a moral obligation to everyone I come into contact with.
MG: What philosophy, beliefs, morals, values, guidance, or perspectives motivate you in your profession?
EVETT KELLY: I have strong core values. I believe God put me here for a purpose — and it’s to serve him and people. I value people, and I’m big on respect.
YOLANDA: My faith in God is first in everything in my life. It is my philosophy to stay humble. Never forget where you come from, where you are going, and especially who got you there. The blood and sweat of our ancestors will never be forgotten when we work hard to get where we’re going and pick someone else up along the way to show them how to get there.
