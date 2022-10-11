SATURDAY, OCT. 29
HOPE — Hispanics Offering People Education — will hold its annual Zombie Fun Run scholarship fundraiser from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Seabourne Creek Nature Park in Rosenberg. Zombies and walkers/runners invited. Cost is $20 adults; $10 children 12 and under (preregistration) to chase and scare or walk/run through the forest of zombies. Cost on day of event is $25 adults, $15 children 12 and under. Artists will be on hand to help decorate faces and bodies with blood, gore and gashes. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for deserving high school seniors. More details online at http://www.hopefortbend.org. or call 281-633-1960 or email Josie Jimenez at josieaj@yahoo.com.
