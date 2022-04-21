SUGAR LAND — Sugar Land City Council recently approved agreements for new recreational and adventure amenities at Brazos River Park.
The agreements with Go Ape Tree Top Adventures and American Ramp Company will provide ziplines, climbing nets and a ropes course up in the tree canopy and a pump track with facilities for bikers of all ages and skill levels.
The projects were identified through years of public feedback, including the Parks and Recreation Open Space Master Plan and citizen surveys.
“Our citizens asked for recreational amenities that benefit our residents and support our economy,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Chesser. “Our master plan recommends pursuing public private partnerships that enhance recreational opportunities for our residents and increase activities that attract young adults and visitors to the city to help keep our tax rate among the lowest in the state for cities our size while funding the high level of services our residents expect.”
Taxpayers will not maintain the Go Ape Tree Top Adventures operation. Go Ape covers costs associated with their operations and maintenance and will pay rent which will cover any city maintenance costs for the impacted area. The city will receive a share of revenue generated by Go Ape based on a sliding scale as their revenue increases.
The Go Ape facilities will be located on 19 acres of undeveloped land, an area where no future development is planned. The operation will not affect existing hike and bike trails, nor will it detract from the natural enjoyment of the park. The use is consistent with current activities at the park, including festivals, mountain biking and other activities.
A $486,400 agreement with American Ramp Company will fund a nearby pump track on property the city leases from the University of Houston Sugar Land (UHSL). The pump track is intended to meet the increasing demands of the biking community in Sugar Land, promote the health and outdoor lifestyle of Sugar Land residents, offer an added amenity for UHSL students, attract regional visitors and contribute to vibrant local businesses.
The 22,426 square-foot area will include a beginner track separated from a larger and more advanced track to accommodate users of all abilities and national tournaments.
The Sugar Land 4B Corporation is funding the pump track project with restricted, voter-approved sales tax revenue that may only be used to promote, assist and enhance economic development activities and quality of life opportunities within the city of Sugar Land. No property tax funds will be used to build the track.
The tree top adventure and pump track projects are in close proximity to parking accommodations and existing walking and mountain bike trails.
The construction of the projects should begin this summer with completion anticipated by the end of the year.
