Youth program

The Youth of St Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg performed their annual Christmas Pageant following the worship service on Sunday morning.
As William Prophet, Andrew Prophet, Monique Kalonji, and Addisyn Katopodis made their journey in their vehicle to Grandpa’s house, they took in the sights of their trip often commenting about scenic observations and making wrong turns sending the congregation into laughter.
While on their journey, narrators of the Christmas story were Hadley Torres and Kate Katopodis. Reading the scriptures from the Bible were Kira McGinnis, Stephanie Kalonji, Ronnie Baird, and Calvin Baird.
Upon reaching their destination, they were greeted by Grandpa portrayed by David Foehner where he embraced all of them with a Christmas welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.