Youth program

Participating in the program are front row: Kira McGinnis, Jackson Oehlke, Liam Torres, and Hadley Torres. Second row are Kate Katopodis, Addisyn Katopodis, Andrew Prophet, William Prophet, Monique Kalonji, and David Foehner. Back row are Chance Geary, Calvin Baird, Stephanie Kalonji, and Ronnie Baird.

The Youth of St Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg performed their annual Christmas Pageant following the worship service on Sunday morning.

As William Prophet, Andrew Prophet, Monique Kalonji, and Addisyn Katopodis made their journey in their vehicle to Grandpa’s house, they took in the sights of their trip often commenting about scenic observations and making wrong turns sending the congregation into laughter.

While on their journey, narrators of the Christmas story were Hadley Torres and Kate Katopodis. Reading the scriptures from the Bible were Kira McGinnis, Stephanie Kalonji, Ronnie Baird, and Calvin Baird.

Upon reaching their destination, they were greeted by Grandpa portrayed by David Foehner where he embraced all of them with a Christmas welcome.

