Youth ministry visits George Ranch Historical Park for rodeo experience

The George Ranch Historical Park recently welcomed 1,200 teens and adult leaders for a true Texas experience featuring a barbecue picnic lunch and rodeo.
The group was attending the National Lutheran Youth Gathering in Houston and hailed from the Northwest District and California-Nevada-Hawaii District, representing five states.
They were excited to get a glimpse of what the historic George Ranch is all about — cowboys, cattle, and rodeo.
“We really enjoy hosting all kinds of big events here at The George Ranch, and this one was extra special because we were educating students and that is our top priority,” said David Comerota, director of special event sales. “We were very pleased to introduce this diverse group of non-Texans to the rich history of our area through their very own rodeo. They really liked being so close to the rodeo action in our arena.”
Held nationally every three years, the LCMS Youth Gathering took place over seven days at the George R. Brown Convention Center and provided thousands of youths and adults the opportunity to learn more about their Lutheran faith.
To learn more about booking an event or group visit to the George Ranch Historical Park email info@georgeranch.org or call (281) 343-0218 x220.
The Fort Bend History Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Association was chartered in 1967 with the mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing Fort Bend County’s rich history.
