The Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office and Expose Excellence Youth Program offers a Youth Law Enforcement summer camp July 18-21 to young people interested in pursuing law enforcement as a future career.
Students will be able to learn a variety of hands-on topics including alcohol and DUI detection, equipment demos, firearms safety and traffic stop procedures.
Participants will also be privy to K-9 presentations, “shoot/don’t shoot” simulators and get to experience all the different forms of law enforcement both generalized and specialized.
The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
The classes take place at the Gus George Academy at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.
Representation includes the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the county district attorney’s office, the Richmond police, the Pasadena police, the Texas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Applicants must be ages 14-18, without prior offenses, a Fort Bend County resident, available all days and submit an application to be considered.
Applications are available now and spots are limited. Visit https://form.jotform.com/220616343801144 to fill out your virtual application.
The program is free and the deadline to apply is May 15. Lunch will also be provided at no cost.
Applicants will also have to submit an essay, minimum of 250 words, explaining why you want to be in law enforcement or detailing your interest in policing and criminal justice.
Email june.okoro@fortcountytx.gov for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.