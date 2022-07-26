Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library in Needville presents free children’s programs every month. The fall schedule will begin mid-August; activities will not take place during the first two weeks of August.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:
August 3 and 4 – NO PROGRAM
August 10 and 11 – NO PROGRAM
August 17 and 18 – Alligators & Crocodiles
August 24 and 25 – Barnyard Friends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.