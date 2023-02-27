World Champion chefs

Congratulations to our Mayor, Larry Bittner, and his team with Guzzlin’ Gourmets. They won the World Championship trophy with their chicken at the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo BBQ Cook-off!
The application deadline to run for an Alderman position in Pleak is extended to March 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. February 17, 2023. You can get the application at Pleak City Hall.
Fairchild VFD 39th Annual BBQ and Auction; Saturday March 4, 2023. The fundraiser will be held at the Needville Columbus Hall on Hwy 36. They are changing things up a bit this year! They will have a cornhole tournament, dinner, dancing and live auction. Be sure to purchase your tickets prior this The teevent to ensure you have a plate.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook .https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
