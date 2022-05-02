"The Small Church with a Big Heart and a Big God"
Sunday School starts at 10:00 AM, followed by a sermon from Pastor David Shows entitled, “Neglected Moms” from Proverbs 30:11. Sunday Evening service will begin at 6:00 PM with Bro. Kyle Brown speaking.
Wednesday evening (May 11) at 6:00 PM will be prayer meeting and Children’s Church, followed at 7:00 PM with Vanguard Institute of Theology teaching “The Tabernacle”.
