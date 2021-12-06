Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Main service starting at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shows speaking from Psalm 116:12 with a sermon entitled “The Greatest Christmas Gift” . Sunday Evening Service begins at 5:30 pm and will be our annual Old-Fashioned Christmas featuring music, food and an original skit by the children of WOGF, “Our Kids Version of Christmas”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.