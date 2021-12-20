Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Main service starting at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shows speaking from Luke 2:15-20 with a sermon entitled “After Christmas – How do you Feel?” . Sunday Evening Service begins at 6:00 pm with a message from Bro. Daryl Stroud. Wednesday Night (Dec 29) will be cancelled because on Friday (Dec 31) beginning at 8:00 PM we have a Watchnight Service with guests Dr. Walter Tracy, Dr. Don Postell and Dr. Steve Newton. We will close out 2021 and welcome 2022 on our knees in prayer asking for the Lord’s will to be done in this coming year.
