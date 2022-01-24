Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Main service starting at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shows speaking from Matthew 10:16 with a sermon entitled “Approach the Sinner with Wisdom” . Sunday Evening Service begins at 6:00 pm with an evening of music and worship. Wednesday Night (Feb 2); Prayer Meeting and Children’s Church starts at 6:30, VIT Bible School continues at 7:00pm teaching the “Boxes of Life” by Dr. Walter Tracy
