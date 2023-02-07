The Woman's Club of Rosenberg held its February meeting at the Lunches of Love location in Rosenberg. Hostesses Bevery Richard, Letha Wood and Carol Boeing used a Valentine's theme for the meeting.
Elizabeth Fairfield Volunteer Coordinator for Lunches of Love presented a very interesting and informative program. This is a very special nonprofit celebrating over 4 million Lunches served in Fort Bend County. A tour of the location was given to members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.