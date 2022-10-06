The Women's Club of Rosenberg met at Oak Bend Medical Center for their October meeting. Kelley Drabek PT & OT presented the group with a very interesting fall prevention program. Everyone enjoyed the very valuable information. Joyce Lolley, Jennifer Hartman and Sandra Billingsley were hostesses using "fall" theme to serve members an assortment of cheese, fruit, coffee and cheesecake. The group is looking forward to their November meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.