The Woman’s Club of Rosenberg held its November meeting at Fort Bend Promise in Rosenberg.
Guest speaker was Etta Vincent, who gave information regarding Fort Bend Promise.
Fort Bend Promise provides shelter, meals and comprehensive support to families.
After the presentation, the meeting was opened by President Lois Vogelsang.
Secretary Sylvia Smith read roll call and read the October minutes.
The treasurer’s report was given by the president.
A report on area activities in November was given by Lupe Cabello, who is in charge of publicity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.